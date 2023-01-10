Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 48, Warde 33

Warde 6 17 9 1 – 33

St Joseph 18 7 7 16 – 48

Warde: Mia Caruso 0 0-2 0, Peyton Tully 2 2-4 6, Lea Fry 1 2-2 5, Emma Carley 0 2-4 2, Ryan Gulbin 7 2-2 20, Peyton Pasmeg 0 0-0 0. Totals 10 8-14 33.

St. Joseph: Gigi Gracia 1 1-2 4, Alexandra Davidson 0 1-2 1, Grace Montelli 3 1-2 7, Erin Donegan 4 2-4 11, Abby Savoie 1 0-1 2, Erin Lovett 6 6-11 18, Maggie Wetmore 1 2-2 5. Totals 16 13-24 48.

3-pointers: W – Gulbin 4, Fry; SJ – Gracia, Erin Donegan, Maggie Wetmore.

Highlights: SJ – Erin Lovett had 19 rebounds, 4 steals and 5 blocks; Maggie Wetmore had 8 rebounds and 3 steals; Abby Savoie had 9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals.

Records: Warde 4-3 overall, 3-1 FCIAC; St. Joseph 6-2, 4-0.