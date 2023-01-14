Girls Basketball – St Joseph 43, Stratford 35

St Joseph 13 6 10 14 – 43

Stratford 16 3 9 4 – 35

St. Joseph: Gigi Gracia 2 0-0 5, Alexandra Davidson 0 0-0 0, Grace Montelli 3 0-0 6, Erin Donegan 7 1-2 18, Abby Savoie 0 0-0 0, Erin Lovett 6 2-6 14, Maggie Wetmore 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 3-8 43.

Stratford: Amelia Courbron 2 0-0 5, Sarah D’Aloia 2 0-0 6, Grace Petrie 2 1-2 5, Lily Labella 0 0-2 0, Lauren Ogrodowicz 4 2-2 12, Emma Petrie 1 0-0 2, Adeline Horne 0 0-0 0, Maura Colan 2 0-0 5. Totals 13 3-6 35.

3-pointers: SJ – Erin Donegan 3, Gigi Gracia; S – Sarah D’Aloia 2, Lauren Ogrodowicz 2, Amelia Courbron, Maura Colan.

Highlights: SJ – Erin Lovett had 11 rebounds and 6 blocks; Erin Donegan had 8 rebounds and 3 assists; Maggie Wetmore had 8 rebounds.

Records: St Joseph 8-2, Stratford 3-6.