Danbury won the all girls and overall varsity title and Ludlowe won the coed crown at the FCIAC Cheerleading Championships in Trumbull on Saturday.

All Girls Varsity scores

1 Danbury 89.50

2 Greenwich 79.79

3 Stamford 75.60

4 Warde 74.60

5 Westhill 58.55

6 St. Joseph 57.70

7 Trumbull 55.35

8 Wilton 54.50

9 StaplesĀ 53.30

10 Ridgefield 49.90