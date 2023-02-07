Boys Basketball – Staples 50, Trumbull 45

Staples 16 5 14 15 – 50
Trumbull 17 16 8 4 – 45
Staples: Ryland Noorily 0 0-0 0, Adam Udell 2 0-1 5, Ethan Cukier 1 0-0 2, Charles Honig 1 2-2 4, Cody Sale 1 7-8 9, Will Holleman 1 0-0 3, Caleb Smith 3 2-2 9, Chris Zajac 6 0-1 12, Sam Clachko 2 0-0 6. Totals 17 11-14 50.
Trumbull: Bobby Welch 0 0-0 0, Aiden Copeland 1 0-0 2, Sean Racette 3 0-0 6, Ryan Johnston 3 1-1 8, Brandon Fowler 2 0-0 4, Owen Bull 1 0-0 2, Brian Elmo 1 0-0 3, Luca Antonio 6 0-0 15, Leniel Jones 0 0-0 0, Sean WIlson 1 0-0 2, Joey DiMarco 0 0-0 0, Will Zazlow 1 1-1 3. Totals 19 2-2 45.
3-pointers: S – Clachko 2, Udell, Holleman, Smith; T – Antonio 3, Johnston, Elmo.