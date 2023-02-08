Wrestling – New Canaan 51, St Joseph 21

106: Zachary Brzoska (SJ) won by forfeit; 113: Parker Ivezaj (NC) dec. Dante Montgnesi, 6-5; 120: Ellis Frey (NC) pinned Juan Garcia, 1:14; 126: Michael Morales (SJ) dec. Joseph Cerami, 7-3; 132: Trey Kaupp (NC) pinned Zane Guglielmoni, 1:48; 138: John Maroney (SJ) pinned Sam Schoonmaker, 0:52; 145: Tommy Goetz (NC) pinned Lucas Auten, 3:04; 152: Tucker Milligan (NC) dec. Santiago Hidalgo, 12-5; 160: Teddy Goetz (NC) pinned Richard Courville, 3:47; 170: Cael Wilderman (NC) won by forfeit; 182: Dylan Amaswache (NC) won by forfeit; 195: Walker Blair (NC) dec. Genesis Ortiz, 5-1; 220: Gilbert Clay (NC) pinned JT Brooks, 0:27; 285: Lucas Kellogg (SJ) pinned Kian Ragaza, 1:15.