2023 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament Schedule

2023 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament

At New Canaan HS

Friday, Feb. 10

3-4 p.m. – Weight-Ins

4:05 p.m. – Scratch Meeting

4:30 p.m. – Round of 16

To follow – Quarterfinals

Saturday, Feb. 11

10 a.m. – Semifinals and Consolation Quarterfinals

Noon – Consolation Semifinals

2 p.m. – 3rd/4th Place and 5th/6th Place Matches

4 p.m. – Finals

Pictures of the top six finishers in each weight class will be taken at mat side on the winners’ stand, one match after each weight class (ie,106 pictures after 113 final, 113 pictures after 120 final, etc.). Wrestlers in uniform, no hats, please.

Awards