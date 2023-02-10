2023 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament Schedule

2023 Joe Sikorski FCIAC Wrestling Tournament
At New Canaan HS
Friday, Feb. 10
3-4 p.m. – Weight-Ins
4:05 p.m. – Scratch Meeting
4:30 p.m. – Round of 16
To follow – Quarterfinals
Saturday, Feb. 11
10 a.m. – Semifinals and Consolation Quarterfinals
Noon – Consolation Semifinals
2 p.m. – 3rd/4th Place and 5th/6th Place Matches
4 p.m. – Finals
Pictures of the top six finishers in each weight class will be taken at mat side on the winners’ stand, one match after each weight class (ie,106 pictures after 113 final, 113 pictures after 120 final, etc.). Wrestlers in uniform, no hats, please.
Awards
- FCIAC East and West Champions
- Most Valuable Wrestler – lower and upper weight (coaches vote)
- Most Falls in least aggregate time
- FCIAC Tournament Runner-up
- FCIAC Tournament Champion