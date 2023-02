The FCIAC girls basketball quarterfinals at Staples HS on Saturday will be streamed on NFHS. To watch the games click the links below

FCIAC Quarterfinals

No. 3 Warde vs. No. 6 New Canaan, 1 p.m.

No. 2 St. Joseph vs. No. 7 Danbury, 3 p.m.

No. 4 Ridgefield vs. No. 5 Trumbull, 5 p.m.

No. 1 Ludlowe vs. No. 8 Greenwich, 7 p.m.