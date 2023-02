Saturday, Feb. 18

Quarterfinals at Staples HS

No. 3 Warde 46, No. 6 New Canaan 32

No. 2 St. Joseph 59, No. 7 Danbury 49

No. 5 Trumbull 51, No. 4 Ridgefield 42

No. 1 Ludlowe 62, No. 8 Greenwich 36

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Semifinals at Trumbull HS

No. 1 Ludlowe vs. No. 5 Trumbull, 6 p.m.

No. 2 St. Joseph vs. No. 3 Warde, 7:45 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 23

Final at Trumbull HS, 7 p.m.