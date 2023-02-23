FCIAC boys basketball tournament field set

The field is set for the FCIAC boys basketball tournament, which will top off with the quarterfinal round at Fairfield-Warde High School on Saturday.
Ridgefield, which completed the regular season with a 53-42 win over Stamford on Wednesday, earned the No. 1 seed.
The final playoff berth went to New Canaan, which defeated Greenwich 64-52 and moved past Brien McMahon into eighth place. The Senators had their tournament hopes end with a 59-56 loss to Ludlowe.
FCIAC Tournament schedule
Saturday, Feb. 25
Quarterfinals at Fairfield-Warde
No. 3 Danbury vs. No. 6 Stamford, Noon
No. 2 Warde vs. No. 7 Trumbull, 2 p.m.
No. 4 Staples vs. No. 5 Wilton, 5 p.m.
No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 8 New Canaan, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 28
Semifinals at Wilton, 5:30/7:15 p.m.
Thursday, March 2
Final at Wilton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22, scoreboard
Trumbull 76, Bridgeport Central 68
Ridgefield 53, Stamford 42
Warde 68, Westhill 55
New Canaan 64, Greenwich 52
Staples 55, Darien 39
Ludlowe 59, Brien McMahon 56
Norwalk 80, St. Joseph 69
Danbury def. Wilton