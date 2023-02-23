FCIAC boys basketball tournament field set

The field is set for the FCIAC boys basketball tournament, which will top off with the quarterfinal round at Fairfield-Warde High School on Saturday.

Ridgefield, which completed the regular season with a 53-42 win over Stamford on Wednesday, earned the No. 1 seed.

The final playoff berth went to New Canaan, which defeated Greenwich 64-52 and moved past Brien McMahon into eighth place. The Senators had their tournament hopes end with a 59-56 loss to Ludlowe.

FCIAC Tournament schedule

Saturday, Feb. 25

Quarterfinals at Fairfield-Warde

No. 3 Danbury vs. No. 6 Stamford, Noon

No. 2 Warde vs. No. 7 Trumbull, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Staples vs. No. 5 Wilton, 5 p.m.

No. 1 Ridgefield vs. No. 8 New Canaan, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 28

Semifinals at Wilton, 5:30/7:15 p.m.

Thursday, March 2

Final at Wilton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 22, scoreboard

Trumbull 76, Bridgeport Central 68

Ridgefield 53, Stamford 42

Warde 68, Westhill 55

New Canaan 64, Greenwich 52

Staples 55, Darien 39

Ludlowe 59, Brien McMahon 56

Norwalk 80, St. Joseph 69

Danbury def. Wilton