FCIAC basketball semis, swim trials streamed by Local Live; Boys ice hockey game on DAF Media

The FCIAC boys basketball semifinals and swimming trials on Wednesday will be streamed by Local Live, with DAF Media carrying the Darien vs. Greenwich boys ice hockey semifinal game.

To watch the games, click the links below.

Wednesday March 1

Boys Basketball Semifinals at Wilton

No. 7 Trumbull vs. No. 3 Danbury, 5:30 p.m.

No. 4 Staples vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 7:15 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey Semifinals

No. 5 Greenwich at No. 1 Darien, 5 p.m.

No. 3 New Canaan at No. 2 Fairfield co-op, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Trials at Greenwich HS, 5:30 p.m.