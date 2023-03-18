Greenwich boys win 37th CIAC State Open swimming and diving title

NEW HAVEN — When Aiden Bucaria was a Greenwich freshman, he heard about the history and atmosphere of the State Open from his teammates on the boys swimming and diving team.

“Come to Yale,” he was told. “Yale’s electric. There’s no better feeling.”

Now a senior, Bucaria and his classmates finished their high school careers in style at that very site.

Greenwich won five events, including a clean sweep of the three relays on its way to capturing a ninth consecutive CIAC State Open championship in dominating fashion Saturday at Yale’s Kiphuth Pool.

