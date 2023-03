FCIAC basketball and ice hockey CIAC tournament schedule

Monday, March 6

Boys Basketball

Div. III First Round

No. 18 Darien at No. 15 Prince Tech, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Class L Quarterfinals

No. 6 St. Joseph at No. 3 EO Smith, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Div. III First Round

No. 11 Staples vs. No. 6 Enfield/East Granby/Stafford at Enfield Rink, 6 p.m.

No. 12 Wilton vs. No. 5 JBWA at Danbury Ice Arena, 8 p.m.

Tuesday, March 7

Boys Basketball

Div. II First Round

No. 24 Trumbull at No. 9 Glastonbury, 5:30 p.m.

No. 30 New Britain at No. 3 Warde, 6 p.m.

No. 26 Manchester at No. 7 Staples, 6 p.m.

No. 31 St. Joseph at No. 2 Holy Cross, 6:30 p.m.

No. 29 Greenwich at No. 4 Kennedy, 6:30 p.m.

No. 17 Hamden at No. 16 New Canaan, 6:30 p.m.

No. 22 Stamford at No. 11 SMSA, 6:30 p.m.

No. 25 Brien McMahon at No. 8 Windsor, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Div. II First Round

No. 14 Trumbull vs. No. 3 Cheshire at Hamden, 3:45 p.m.

No. 10 Watertown/Pomperaug vs. No. 7 Westhill/Stamford at Terry Conners, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, March 8

Boys Basketball

Div. I First Round

No. 12 NFA at No. 5 Danbury, 6:30 p.m.

No. 16 Westhill at No. 1 East Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

No. 11 Wilton at No. 6 Notre Dame-Fairfield, 6:30 p.m.

No. 13 Naugatuck at No. 4 Ridgefield, 6:30 p.m.

Div. III Second Round, TBA

Girls Basketball

Class LL Quarterfinals

No. 7 Conard at No. 2 Ludlowe, 7 p.m.

No. 11 Warde at No. 3 Newtown, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Div. I First Round

No. 13 Hamden vs. No. 4 New Canaan at Darien Ice House, 5 p.m.

No. 9 St. Joseph vs. No. 8 Ridgefield at Winter Garden, 6 p.m.

No. 11 Greenwich vs. No. 6 Northwest Catholic at Simsbury, 7:15 p.m.

No. 12 West Haven vs. No. 5 Darien at Darien Ice House, 7:30 p.m.