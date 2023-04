St. Joseph 200 011 0 – 4 11 1

Trumbull 122 000 x – 5 6 0

Pitching

SJ: McKenna Stratton and Kelsea Flanagan

T: Becca Sexton, Madison Pippa 2nd (W 1-0) and Brianna Potok.

Hitting

SJ: Niamh Dougherty was 3-3 with 2 HR’s. Jill Guilfoyle was 2-2 and Riley McDermott was 3-4.

T: Sexton was 2-3 with a 2 run HR, JT Telep had a single and 2 RBI’s. Madison Pippa had her 1st varsity win.