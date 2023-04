Westhill 001 010 – 2 5 1

Trumbull 300 426 – 15 15 0

Pitching

WH – Briana Cardona and Sophia Wenz-Bazen

T – Becca Sexton (W 4-1) and Brianna Potok

Highlights

WH – Cardona had a double.

T – Madison Pippa was 4-4 including a double. Lianna Weaver had 2 hits including a double. Kylie Lucia had 2 hits including a HR and 3 RBI’s. Potok had 2 hits. Sexton struck out 8 and had 2 hits including a double, a HR and 3 RBIs