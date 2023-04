Darien 000 000 0 – 0 4 1

Trumbull 000 500 x – 5 8 1

Pitching

D: Malin Medeiros and Isabelle Oefinger

T: Becca Sexton (W 6-1), Madison Pippa 6th and Brianna Potok.

Highlights

Sexton and Pippa combined for a 4-hit shutout. Sexton had 8 strikeouts in 5 innings. Pippa had 5 strikeouts in 2 innings.

Lianna Weaver, Caroline Hall, CC Cummings and Maura Carbone each had RBI singles in the 4th inning.