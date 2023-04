Greenwich 000 00 – 0 0 2

Trumbull 551 4x – 15 18 0

Pitching

G – Cameron Clark and Campbell Clark

T – Madison Pippa and Brianna Potok, Lia Goldstein 4th.

Highlights

T – Pippa Pitched a 5 inning no hitter with 12 strikeouts. Caroline Hall and Maura Carbone had 3 hits each. Pippa, CC Cummings And Lianna Weaver had 2 hits each.