Trumbull 742 10 – 14 19 0

Central 000 00 – 0 1 2

Pitching

T: Kylie Lucia (W 1-0), Jordan Ruiz 4th and Lia Goldstein, Leah Poholek 4th.

BC: Gabby Gonzalez and Maya Mesquita.

Highlights

T: Becca Sexton, Lianna Weaver and Abby August each had HR’s; Lucia and Ruiz combined for a 5-inning 1-hitter.