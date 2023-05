Trumbull 102 100 4 – 8 10 0

Stamford 020 000 0 – 2 7 2

Pitching

T – Becca Sexton (W 7-2) and Brianna Potok

S – K. Fox and J. Iorfino

Highlights

T – Caroline Hall, CC Cummings and Sexton had 2 hits each.

S – A. Orgera had a HR.