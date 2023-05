Singles: Matt Perman (W) def. Steven Singh 6-1, 6-0; Griffin Connelly (W) def. Sarfaraz Sajjad 6-3, 6-0; Daniel Tarazona (BC) def. Callum Sizer 8-7 (7-5); No. 4 singles via forfeit.

Doubles: Manuel Montejo/Hudson Schunk (W) def. Christian Mayorga and Gabriel Khalifa 6-0, 6-1; Enzo Giovanini/Jonah Rosenbaum (W) def. Jameson Reseau/Jerry Gomez-Lopez 6-0, 6-0; Warde won No. 3 singles via forfeit.