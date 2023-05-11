Quarterfinals set (almost) for FCIAC girls and boys tennis tournaments

The seedings are set – for the most part – for the FCIAC girls and boys tennis tournaments which get under way with the quarterfinals early next week.

The boys quarterfinals will be played on Monday, May 15, and the girls will play on Tuesday, May 16.

The only seeds left to be determined are the fifth through seventh spots in the boys tournament, where Staples, New Canaan and Westhill finished in a three-way tie with 10-5 league records.

Staples defeated New Canaan, New Canaan defeated Westhill, and Westhill defeated Staples, and since all of their results against other teams are the same, there is no way to break the tie.

Their position in the standings will be determined by a random draw on Friday.

Here is the quarterfinal schedule:

Boys Tennis

Monday, May 15

No. 8 Trumbull (8-7) at No. 1 Greenwich (15-0)

Staples/New Canaan/Westhill (10-5) at No. 2 Darien (14-1)

Staples/New Canaan/Westhill (10-5) at No. 3 Wilton (13-2)

Staples/New Canaan/Westhill (10-5) at No. 4 Warde (12-3)

Girls Tennis

Tuesday, May 16

No. 8 Westhill (8-7) at No. 1 Greenwich (15-0)

No. 7 Warde (9-6) at No. 2 New Canaan (13-2)

No. 6 Wilton (10-5) at No. 3 Ludlowe (13-2)

No. 5 Darien (12-3) at No. 4 Staples (12-3)