FCIAC Softball Tournament seeds and matchups set

Undefeated Fairfield Ludlowe leads a group of eight qualifiers into the 2023 FCIAC softball tournament, which starts with the quarterfinal round on Saturday on the field of the top four seeds.

Here’s the complete tournament schedule. Times will be announced soon.

FCIAC Softball Tournament

Saturday, May 20

Quarterfinals

No. 8 New Canaan at No. 1 Ludlowe

No. 5 Wilton at No. 4 Trumbull

No. 6 Warde at No. 3 St. Joseph

No. 7 Norwalk at No. 2 Ridgefield

Semifinals

Monday, May 22, at Fairfield University, 3 and 5 p.m.

Highest remaining seed has choice of game time

Final

Wednesday, May 24, at Fairfield University, 5 p.m.