FCIAC Softball Tournament seeds and matchups set

Undefeated Fairfield Ludlowe leads a group of eight qualifiers into the 2023 FCIAC softball tournament, which starts with the quarterfinal round on Saturday on the field of the top four seeds.
Here’s the complete tournament schedule. Times will be announced soon.
FCIAC Softball Tournament
Saturday, May 20
Quarterfinals
No. 8 New Canaan at No. 1 Ludlowe
No. 5 Wilton at No. 4 Trumbull
No. 6 Warde at No. 3 St. Joseph
No. 7 Norwalk at No. 2 Ridgefield
Semifinals
Monday, May 22, at Fairfield University, 3 and 5 p.m.
Highest remaining seed has choice of game time
Final
Wednesday, May 24, at Fairfield University, 5 p.m.