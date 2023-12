Staples 0 3 1 1 – 5

Masuk 1 2 1 0 – 4

Goals: S – Harry Goodburn, Jameson Russell, Jacob Gomez, Trey Wilson, Tyler DiMaio. Assists: S – Cooper Paul, Wilson, DiMaio, Goodburn, Russell, Paul. Goalie: S—Mason Mountain (39 saves). Shots: S—24 Record: W 1-0.

Highlights: S – DiMaio scored 6:00 minutes into the 8 minute overtime on a play in front of the net. S – Newcomer Trey Wilson’s goal, his first, tied the game with 3 minutes left. Mountain played a very good game, his first varsity win.