Girls Basketball – St Joseph 72, Stratford 42

Stratford 13 15 9 5 – 42

St. Joseph 14 24 20 14 – 72

Stratford: Shyan Rolle 0 0-0 0, Sarah D’Aloia 1 0-0 3, Danyelle Bellamy 0 0-0 0 Lily LaBella 3 0-2 7, Jazymyn Wright 4 1-1 11, Lauren Ogrodowicz 5 0-2 12, Grace Petrie 3 0-0 6, Emma Petrie 1 0-0 3. Totals 17 1-5 42

St Joseph: Hannah Wells 0 0-0 0, Sarah Donegan 0 0-0 0, Jackie Davidson 1 0-0 2, Reese Vartelas 0 0-0 0, Gigi Gracia 4 1-1 11 Francesca Pagano 0 0-0 0, Grace Montelli 4 1-2 10, Lilly Kugit 0 0-0 0, Lily Recupero 0 0-0 0, Erin Donegan 8 0-0 20, Abby Savoie 3 0-0 7, Erin Lovett 6 3-3 15, Maggie Wetmore 3 0-0 7. Totals 29 5-6 72

3-pointers: S – Jazymyn Wright 2, Lauren Ogrodowicz 2, Sarah D’Aloia, Lily LaBella, Emma Petrie; SJ – Erin Donegan 4, Gigi Gracia 2, Abby Savoie, Grace Montelli, Maggie Wetmore

Highlights: SJ – Erin Lovett had 18 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks; Maggie Wetmore had 8 rebounds and 4 steals; Gigi Gracia had 6 assists and 2 steals; Abby Savoie had 6 assists and 4 steals; Grace Montelli had 5 steals