Staples 0 1 1 – 2

N/NF 2 0 1 – 3

Goals: S – Jacob Gomez, Harry Goodburn. Assists: S – Jameson Russel, Cooper Paul, Goodburn.

Goalie: S—Mason Mountain 27 saves

Shots: S – 16

Highlights: Staples: Gomez scored early in the second, and the Wreckers battled back with several opportunities, including a few breakaways that didn’t go their way.