Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 48, Stamford 35

Stamford 7 11 6 11 – 35

St Joseph 11 10 12 15 – 48

Stamford: Alice Petersen 0 0-0 0, Nia Freeman 1 1-3 3, Jalynn Presley 2 3-4 7, Taylor Roncoroni 1 0-0 3, Kim McGowan 1 0-0 2, Kaitlyn Fox 1 0-0 3, Rebecca Kaplan 0 0-0 0, Pauline Vlahakis 7 2-2 17. Totals 13 6-9 35

St. Joseph: Gigi Gracia 3 0-0 6, Grace Montelli 4 1-2 9, Erin Donegan 5 2-2 13, Abby Savoie 0 0-0 0, Erin Lovett 6 4-4 17, Maggie Wetmore 1 0-0 3, Mila Harmon 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 7-8 48

3-pointers: STAM – Taylor Roncoroni, Kaitlyn Fox, Pauline Vlahakis; SJ – Erin Donegan, Erin Lovett, Maggie Wetmore

Highlights: SJ – Erin Lovett had 11 Rebounds and 5 Assists and 4 Blocks, Maggie Wetmore had 8 Rebounds and 4 Steals, Abby Savoie had 5 Assists and 3 Steals, Gig Gracia 6 Rebounds, 4 Assists and 3 Steals, Erin Donegan had 10 Rebounds and 4 Assists