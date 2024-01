Girls Basketball – St. Joseph 44, Norwalk 28

Norwalk 8 8 4 8 – 28

St Joseph 10 13 9 12 – 44

Norwalk: CC Thomas 2 0-0 4, Kamiya Balcombe 2 1-2 6, Zari Jarrell 2 0-0 6, Sariah Rogers 1 0-2 2, Jaylah Reiph 0 0-0 0, Iyla Brown 1 0-0 2, Tiffany Martinez 3 0-2 8. Totals 11 1-6 28

St Joseph: Hannah Wells 1 0-0 2, Sarah Donegan 0 0-0 0, Jackie Davidson 0 0-0 0, Gigi Gracia 7 0-0 15, Francesca Pagano 0 0-0 0, Grace Montelli 3 1-2 7, Lilly Kugit 0 0-0 0, Lily Recupero 0 0-0 0, Erin Donegan 1 0-0 2, Abby Savoie 0 0-0 0, Erin Lovett 3 8-14 14, Mila Harmon 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 9-16 44

3-pointers: N – Zari Jarrell 2, Tiffany Martinez 2, Kamiya Balcombe, Sariah Rogers; SJ – Gigi Gracia

Highlights: SJ – Erin Lovett had 12 Rebounds and 3 Steals and 2 Blocks, Gig Gracia 6 Rebounds, 3 Assists and 3 Steals, Mila Harmon had 7 Rebounds and Grace Montelli had 6 Rebounds and 3 Steals.