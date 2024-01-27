Boys Basketball – Trumbull 91, Darien 63

Trumbull 31 27 20 13 – 91
Darien 11 21 16 15 – 63
Trumbull: Leniel Jones 4 0-0 10, Ryan Johnston 6 2-4 14, Sean Wilson 5 0-0 10, Alex Rothe 1 0-0 3, Brandon Fowler 3 6-7 13, Owen Bull 6 4-6 17, Brian Elmo 5 2-2 15, Joey DiMarco 3 0-0 9. Totals 33 13-19 91
Darien: John Bredahl 1 2-2 5, Will Sapione 5 2-7 12, Jake Blythe 8 2-2 25, Jake Hendrickson 3 1-2 7, Lucas DeGroff 3 1-2 7, Jude Jacques 1 0-0 3, Chase Dolan 1 1-2 4. Totals 22 9-17 63
3-pointers: T – Elmo 3, DiMarco 3, Jones 2, Rother, Fowler, Bull; D – Blythe 5, Bredahl, Jacques, Dolan