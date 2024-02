St. Joseph: TJ Wright led all scorers with 25 points. Jayden Febus added 14.

Westhill: KJ Rojas paced Westhill with 22 points. Ttaha Ismaili added 13.

Westhill took a 2-point lead with 3:45 left in the game only for St Joes to finish the game on a 14-0 run. TJ Wright scored 18 fourth-quarter points for the Cadets.