West Haven 000 002 1 – 3 5 2

Trumbull 003 413 x – 11 7 1

Batteries: WH – Mia Rubirosa, Avery Cascio (6) and Holly Waibel; T – Madison Pippa (W, 1-0), Becca Sexton (6) and Brianna Potok

Trumbull: Caroline Hall triple; JT Telep was on base four times and scored three runs; Pippa had 7 strikeouts; Sexton pitched 1 and 1/3 innings for a save