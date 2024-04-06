Softball – Darien 11, Immaculate 0

Darien: 11 runs, 13 hits and 1 error

Immaculate: 0 runs, 0 hits, and 3 errors

Darien: Vivian Knott went the distance and had a no-hitter with 15 strikeouts and 2 walks. She also had 2 hits, a double and triple and 2 RBIs.

Malin Medeiros hit a 2 run home run and a grand slam and had 6 RBIs.

The pitching combination of Malin Medeiros and Vivian Knott have not allowed a run in Darien’s first 3 games. Malin has pitched 8 scoreless innings and has hit 5 home runs and one grand slam, and is 6 for 11 with 11 RBIs