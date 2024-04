Trumbull 101 140 02 – 9 10 2

Warde 002 000 51 – 8 9 2

Pitching

T: Becca Sexton, Madison Pippa 3 W (4-1) and Brianna Potok.

FW: Emily Dowd, McKenna Sherry 6 (L) and Griffin Paladino.

Hitting

T: Caroline Hall had 2 hits including a HR and also scored 3 runs. Ella Ferris had 2 hits.

FW: Paladino had 3 hits. S. Strauser had 2 hits including a triple.