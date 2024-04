Wilton defeated Staples for the first time in more than 15 years

Singles: Tatum Keefe (S) def. Vivian Eckert 6-1, 6-1; Sofia Rios (W) def. Amelia B 6-3, 6-1; Isa Rios (W) def. Aanya Gandhi 6-3, 6-0; Samantha Yan (W) def. Sadie Yanks 3-6, 6-3, 6-1

Doubles: Phoebe Snow/Abbey Byrnes (W) def. Rhiya Anand/Lola L 6-1, 6-4; Charlotte Stapkowski/Lily Brown (W) def. Maddie Hendles/Isabel Alfagene 6-1, 4-6, 7-6; Bridget Murphy/Megan Dodman (W) def. Chloe Francis/Dylan Lenver 3-6, 6-3, 6-3