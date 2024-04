Singles: Danny Wachira (N) def. Emerard Charles 6-0, 6-1; Andrei Orasanu (N) def. Arush Rao 6-2, 3-6, 10-2; Redmond Little (BM) def. Stephen Artale 6-3, 6-2; McMahon won No. 4 single by forfeit

Doubles: Wens Bien Aime & Aidan Miller (BM) def. Josh Hinojosa & Omar Bestiane 6-0, 6-3; James Bickle & Ajay Senthil (BM) def. Austin Minoff & Conrad Pinto 6-0, 6-0; McMahon won No. 3 doubles by forfeit