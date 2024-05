Singles: Danny Wachira (N) def.Matt Perman 6-0, 6-0; Andrei Orasanu (N) def. Rohan Quarue 6-4, 7-5; Will Bentley (FW) def. Stephen Artale 6-0, 6-2; Warde won No. 4 singles via forfeit

Doubles: Colin Johnston/Tyler Feinstein (FW) def. Josh Hinojosa/Austin Minoff 6-0, 6-0; Jonah Amster/Pranav Quarue (FW) def. Conrad Pinto/Omar Bestiane 6-0, 6-1; Wardce won No. 3 doubles via forfeit