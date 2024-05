Trumbull 000 050 0 – 5 5 1

Ridgefield 000 000 0 – 0 4 1

Pitching

T: Madison Pippa W (9-2) and Brianna Potok.

R: Yael Everett L and Madeline Muncy.

Highlights

T: Becca Sexton had 2 hits, Emma Carley had a double and Pippa struck out 10.

R: Everett had 2 hits and struck out 10.