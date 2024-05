Darien: 2 runs on 3 hits and 1 error

Ludlowe: 1 runs on 8 hits and 1 error.

Darien: Vivian Knott pitched all 10 innings, allowing 1 run in the first inning and none the remainder of the game. She struck out 12.

Lauren Valji had a solo home run in the 6th to tie the score for Darien.

Caitlyn Donahue scored the winning run in the top of the 10th on a passed ball.

Ludlowe: Alex Lewey went 10 innings and struck out 11; Lewey and Merturi each had 2 hits.