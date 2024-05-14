Tournament field set for FCIAC softball

The bracket is set for the FCIAC softball tournament, which will get underway with the quarterfinal round on Thursday, May 16.

The eight qualifying teams had clinched playoff berths heading into Tuesday;s final regular-season games, with only seeding to be determined.

Here is the quarterfinal schedule:

FCIAC Softball Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 16

No. 8 Norwalk at No. 1 St. Joseph, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Warde at No. 2 Trumbull, TBA

No. 6 Darien at No. 3 Ludlowe, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 New Canaan at No. 4 Ridgefield, TBA