FCIAC Boys Volleyball Tournament quarterfinal match-ups set

The tournament match-ups are set for the FCIAC boys volleyball tournament, which will begin with the quarterfinal round on Friday and Saturday.

Ridgefield earned the No. 1 seed with a 12-1 league record and a head-to-head victory against second-seeded Darien, which was also 12-1 in the conference. No. 3 Westhill (11-2) and No. 4 Danbury (10-3) round out the top four and the top four seeds will all host quarterfinal matches.

Here’s the quarterfinal schedule:

FCIAC Boys Volleyball Quarterfinals

Friday, May 17

No. 8 Ludlowe at No. 1 Ridgefield, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 18

No. 7 Staples at No. 2 Darien, TBA

No. 6 Trumbull at No. 3 Westhill, TBA

No. 5 New Canaan at No. 4 Danbury, TBA