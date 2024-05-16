FCIAC Baseball Tournament teams and match-ups set

The FCIAC baseball tournament teams and match-ups have been set with games getting under way on Friday.

The quarterfinals will be hosted by the top four seeds, before moving to Stamford’s Cubeta Stadium for the semifinals on Monday, May 20, and final on Wednesday, May 22.

Here’s the quarterfinal schedule:

FCIAC Baseball Quarterfinals

Friday, May 17

No. 6 Darien at No. 3 Trumbull, 1:30 p.m.

No. 8 Brien McMahon at No. 1 Warde, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Staples at No. 2 Greenwich, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 Wilton at No. 4 Norwalk, 6 p.m.