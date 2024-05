The FCIAC boys volleyball semifinals and final, originally scheduled to be held at Norwalk High School, have been moved to Stamford High School.

Here’s the updated schedule:

Monday, May 20

Semifinals at Stamford HS

No. 3 Westhill vs. No. 2 Darien, 4:30 p.m.

No. 5 New Canaan vs. No. 1 Ridgefield, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, May 22

Final at Stamford HS, 7 p.m.