FCIAC honors ice hockey official John Theal

John Theal was recognized for his long career as both an ice hockey official and hockey officials assigner at the FCIAC boys ice hockey championship game this past March.

Pictured from left are Derrick Benny, Brian Caie, John’s wife Evie, John, Craig Funaro and Rob Russell.

The ice hockey officials organization and the FCIAC are very grateful for John’s dedication to the sport of ice hockey and for all he did to advance the organization to where it is today.

We thank you John and enjoy your retirement!