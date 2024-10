Scores are for games reported as of Monday, Oct. 14

Field Hockey

Monday, Oct. 14

Darien 7, St. Joseph 0

Staples 11, Danbury 1

Greenwich 5, Trumbull 0

Wilton 1, New Canaan 0

Volleyball

Monday, Oct. 14

St. Joseph 3, Brien McMahon 2

New Canaan 3, Bridgeport Central 0

Darien 3, Danbury 0

Fairfield Ludlowe 3, Stamford 0

Trumbull 3, Staples 2

Greenwich 3, Ridgefield 0

Westhill 3, Wilton 1

Fairfield Warde 3, Norwalk 0