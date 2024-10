FCIAC Girls and Boys Soccer Tournaments get underway

Girls Soccer QuarterfinalsÂ

Tuesday, Oct. 22

No. 8 Danbury (7-8-0) at No. 1 St. Joseph (15-0-0), 3 p.m.

No. 7 Greenwich (7-5-2) at No. 2 Staples (11-1-2), 3:30 p.m.

No. 6 Trumbull (8-3-4) at No. 23 New Canaan (11-3-1), 6:30 p.m.

No. 5 Ridgefield (8-2-5) at No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe (10-3-2), 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer Quarterfinals

Wednesday, Oct. 23

No. 8 Ridgefield (8-6-1) at No. 1 Greenwich (12-0-3), 3:30 p.m.

No. 7 Stamford (7-3-5) at No. 2 Trumbull (10-2-3), 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Danbury (8-4-3) at No. 3 Darien (9-3-3), 6 p.m.

No. 5 Brien McMahon (9-5-1) at No. 4 Fairfield Ludlowe (9-4-2), 7 p.m.