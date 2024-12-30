Boys Basketball, Bethel Holiday Championship – New Canaan 61, Bethel 46

New Canaan won the Bethel Holiday Tournament for the 4th straight season

New Canaan 18 7 17 19 – 61

Bethel 6 14 16 10 – 46

New Canaan: Henry Chandra 11 3-4 28, Blue Vertin 3 0-0 8, Andrew Esposito 3 0-2 7, Simon Tchakarov 2 2-2 6, Luke Robinson 1 3-4 5, Mike Smith 2 0-0 5, Sai Akavaramu 0 2-2 2. Totals 22 10-14 61

Bethel: Deondre Farmer 5 6-6 18, Victor Oloke 4 3-4 14, Elliot Hellmann 2 4-4 8, Luca Baia 1 0-2 2, Josh Macomber 0 2-2 2, Larsen Ackerman 1 0-0 2. Totals 13 15-18 46

3-pointers: NC – Chandra 3, Vertin 2, Esposito 1, Smith 1; B – Farmer 2, Oloke 2