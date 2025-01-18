Boys Basketball – Staples 85, Darien 53

Staples’ Sam Clachko scored 32 points and has 1,001 for his career

Darien 10 11 18 14 – 53

Staples 18 25 21 21 – 85

Darien: Drew Min 1 1-1 3, Tucker Galu 2 1-2 6, Jackson Connors 1 0-0 3, Dallas White 1 1-1 3, Connor Fahy 1 2-2 4, Will Sapione 6 3-5 17, Tyler Simon 6 0-0 17. Totals 18 8-11 53

Staples: Adan Udell 2 0-0 5, Mason Tobias 4 2-2 10, Charlie Bowman 5 0-0 10, Matthew Corrigan 2 2-2 6, Sam Clachko 12 1-1 32, Austin Heyer 2 0-0 5, Dhilan Lowman 2 0-0 6, Ben Cukier 1 0-0 2, Jared Sale 2 0-0 5, Henry Veissid 1 0-0 3, Gavin Mayr 0 1-2 1. Totals 33 6-7 85

3-pointers: D – Simon 5, Sapione 2, Galu 1, Connors 1; S – Clachko 7, Lowman 2, Udell 1, Heyer 1, Sale 1, Veissid 1