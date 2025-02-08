Live results from the FCIAC Indoor Track and Field Championship on Saturday

The FCIAC Boys and Girls Indoor Track and Field Championships will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8, at Southern Connecticut State University.

Results will be updated throughout the meet at Payne’s Corner Timing. Click here to see the results.

The FCIAC shot put competition was held on Friday in Wilton. Here are the top six finishers:

Boys Shot Put

1 Luke Kieffer, Warde, 46-06.25

2 Daniel Nalbatian, Danbury, 45-02.50

3 Dan McCarthy, Trumbull, 44-04.75

4 Edgardo Torres, Norwalk, 43-07.25

5 Luke Bernier, Staples, 43-03.25

6 Jacob Mobley, Greenwich, 43-01

Girls Shot Put

1 Lauren Smith, New Canaan, 36-03.25

2 Alexandra Lockwood, Ludlowe, 32-00.25

3 Kathryn Tetro, Warde, 31-10

4 Theresa Knuth, Greenwich, 31-06,75

5 Christina Perez Palaez, Wilton, 31-01

6 Mackenzie Northway, Wilton, 30-11.25