Trumbull wins repeat FCIAC Gymnastics Championship

The Trumbull gymnastics team claimed its second straight FCIAC championship Saturday at Gymnastics & Cheerleading Academy of Connecticut in Fairfield.

The Eagles scored 146.05, to win by more than five points over runner-up Staples, which scored 140.95.

Staples’ Laura Guster, a sophomore, won the individual championship with an all-around score of 38.05

2024-25 FCIAC Gymnastics Championships Top 5: 1 Trumbull 146.05, 2 Staples 140.95, 3 St. Joseph 134.9, 4 Darien 133.1, 5 Wilton 131.05.

