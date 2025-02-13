FCIAC Wrestling Tournament Updated Schedule: Start times moved up

With snow in the forecast for Saturday, the schedule for the FCIAC Wrestling Tournament has been adjusted with earlier start times on both Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, wrestling will begin at noon and will run through the semifinals in the evening.

Saturday’s wrestling will start at 9 a.m. with the 3rd/4th place and 5th/6th place matches, with the championship finals scheduled for 11 a.m.

Here’s the updated schedule:

FCIAC Wrestling Tournament

at New Canaan HS

Friday, Feb. 14

Weight-Ins – 10:30-11:30 a.m.

Scratch Meeting – 11:30 a.m.

Round of 16 – Noon

Quarterfinals, consolation quarterfinals, semifinals and consolation semifinals will follow

Saturday, Feb. 15

Building opens – 8 a.m.

3rd/4th and 5th/6th Matches – 9 a.m.

Championship Finals – 11 a.m.