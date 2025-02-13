FCIAC basketball finals will be a doubleheader at Fairfield University; Boys hockey final will play at SHU

The FCIAC will play its girls and boys basketball championship games as a doubleheader on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at the Leo Mahoney Arena on the campus of Fairfield University.

The girls game will start at 5:30 followed by the boys game at 7:30.

The league is looking forward to the opportunity to play its championship games in the new Fairfield arena which is a spectacular venue.

The FCIAC boys ice hockey championship game will also have a new home when it moves to the Martire Family Arena at Sacred Heart University. The game will be played on Tuesday, March 4 with an 8 p.m. start time.

Similar to the new basketball facility at Fairfield University, the Sacred Heart ice rink is state of the art and will be an exciting venue for our championship games.

Ticket information will be announced shortly.