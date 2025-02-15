FCIAC Wrestling Finals set for Saturday; Warde leads team standings

The matchups are set for the championship finals of the FCIAC Wrestling Tournament at New Canaan High School.

The 3rd/4th place and 5th/6th place matches will begin at 9 a.m., Saturday, with the finals beginning at 11 a.m.

Click for tournament brackets and results from Flo Arena

FCIAC Weight Class Finals:

99: Victor De Farias (Warde) vs. Isha Khanna (Westhill)

106: Cole Desiano (Ridgefield) vs. Christian Bernal Mendoza (Warde)

113: Jude Grammatico (Warde) vs, Carter Lanzilli (Ridgefield)

120: Dylan Meyers (Ridgefield) vs. Seamus Brannigan (Staples)

126: Ibrahim Kadri (Trumbull) vs. Elijah Kelly (Ludlowe)

132: Cristian Pote (Danbury) vs. John Carrozza (Ridgefield)

138: Victor Velez (Danbury) vs. Gabriel Rojas (Trumbull)

144: Leo Moore (Ridgefield) vs. Owen Sheiman (Warde)

150: Dominick Spadaro (Warde) vs. Teddy Goetz (New Canaan)

157: Louis Soracco (Warde) vs. Damian Rousseau (Staples)

165: Harrison Muller (Danbury) vs. Dylan O’Brian (Warde)

175: Eric Coons (Danbury) vs. Dylan Mastoianni (New Canaan)

190: Cole Grenier (Warde) vs. Andrew Sakey (Ludlowe)

215: Isiah Dominguez (Norwalk) vs. Justin Barker (Danbury)

285: Anthony Albanese (Warde) vs. Sebastian Guzman (Ludlowe)

With only the 3rd/4th, 5th/6th and championships to be completed on Saturday, the Fairfield Warde Mustangs have a healthy lead of 51.5 points as they bid for an FCIAC three-peat.

Team scores through Friday’s matches: 1 Warde 231, 2 Danbury 179.5, 3 Trumbull 175, 4 Ridgefield 151.5, 5 Ludlowe 98, 6 Staples 96.5, 7 New Canaan 83.5, 8 Wilton 76.5, 9 St. Joseph 55.5, 10 Stamford 51.5, 11 Norwalk 51, 12 Westhill 48, 13 Greenwich 32, 14 Brien McMahon 30.5, 15 Darien 4

Warde also leads with nine finalists in the 15 finals, followed by Danbury and Ridgefield with five apiece. Ludlowe has three, New Canaan, Staples and Trumbull each have two, and Norwealk and Westhill each have one.